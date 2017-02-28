Islanders down Beavers in emphatic fashion

Eric Delong led the way with a pair of goals as six different Islanders found the back of the net, pacing the Portage Islanders to a 7-2 Game 3 victory over the Carman Beavers at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Game 1 hero Laurent Benjamin opened the scoring just 73 seconds after puck drop but it was all Portage after that.

Jordyn Boyd and Zack Waldvogel struck just minutes apart to put the Islanders ahead and Doug Lawrence added another goal late to give Portage to a 3-1 after the first.

The Islanders added a pair of goals in the second and third to stake the home team to a 7-1 lead, before Beaver skater Brock Vanderveen added a powerplay goal late in the game to round out the scoring.

Mitch Wiebe picked up the win in net for the Islanders, his fifth of the SEMHL playoffs, while Carman goalie Steve Christie was credited with the loss.

The two teams reconvene in Carman for Game 4 before returning to Portage this weekend for Game 5.

In the other SEMHL semifinal series, No. 1 seeded Notre Dame leads No. 4 seed Warren 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.