Deere operator

A used compact John Deere tractor on the Enns Brothers Portage website is advertised today for sale at over $17,000 and a huge one for $323,383, but the Enns Brothers donated riding tractor given Tuesday to the Portage District General Hospital is priceless: this is the one for kids to ride into the operation room with.

Standing left to right: Gary Bohn, Manager - Enns Brothers Portage, Dalyce Fredette-Percy - CSM, Operating Room, Erin Miller - Executive Director, PDGH Foundation. Kneeling left to right: Dr. Bernard Thess - ENT Surgeon, Noreen Shirtliff - Director of Health Services, Portage District General Hospital, Mason Pettinger