Caps swept out of playoffs

It's a disappointing end for the Central Plains Capitals.

The Caps fell 3-2 to the Yellowhead Chiefs tonight in Shoal Lake to lose the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League best-of-five quarter final series 3-0.

With the odds stacked against them, and seemingly fate at times – as the injury bug wasn't friendly to Central Plains, especially down the stretch – the Caps battled the No. 2 seeded Chiefs all series long, losing each game by just one goal.

Central Plains came from behind twice tonight, beginning with Jaxon Blight just seconds into the second to tie it 1-1, followed by a short handed marker from Reilly Funk early in the third to square the game at two apiece.

Ryan Heino scored his second of the game, and the eventual game winner, just minutes after to which Central Plains had no reply.

Reese Jones made 34 saves to pick up the win, while Caps goalie Riley Sveistrup turned away 28 shots in the losing effort.