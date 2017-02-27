Top seeded Saints stunned in WWHSHL semis

A third period push wasn’t enough to undo two periods of poor hockey.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team fell 4-3 to the No. 6 seeded Garden City Gophers and now face elimination in the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League best-of-three semifinal series.

“For whatever reason, their heads weren’t in the game. (It was a) very lacklustre and very uninspired (performance),” said PCI Saints head coach, Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie. “You can’t play desperate in the last minute then think you’re going to win the game.”

It took a 4-1 deficit with eight minutes left in the game before the Saints started playing with any real sense of urgency.

PCI had Garden City pinned in their own zone for much of the second half of the third period. Gopher goalie Rhea Alves was forced to stand on her head in an attempt to keep the PCI attack at bay.

PCI captain Bailey Grantham cut the lead in half with just under four minutes left on the clock to provide her team with a glimmer of hope. Paige Shwaluk brought PCI to within one with just eight seconds left in the period, but it was too little, too late.

“I don’t know if they came in with a little too much confidence and thought we could cruise to another victory. I think it showed that this time of year, you can’t play like that and expect to win. It’s disappointing,” added the head coach. “We left it up to them to figure out what went wrong so hopefully they bounce back on Wednesday.”

Alves picked up the win in net for Garden City, while PCI netminder Haley Swidnicki got dinged with the loss.

The Saints’ season is on the line Wednesday for Game 2 before the two teams return to Portage for Game 3 on Thursday, if necessary.

