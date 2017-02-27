Peewee AA Terriers win gold in OT thriller

The Portage peewee AA Terriers were in Dauphin over the weekend competing in the annual Dauphin Kings Peewee AA Tournament. The Portage team finished the weekend with three victories in four contests, including a the gold medal game where Portage scored with 15 seconds left on the clock in overtime to capture gold.

Coaches: Hogue, Minoletti and Patterson.

Back row: Carter Moorhouse, Alex Van Deynze, Brandon Patterson, Darien Schaan, Jacob Younka, Carson Dubois, Noah Taylor and Asher Moorhouse.

Front row: Kurt Parker, Evan Calder, Layne Rands, Brandon Ferg, Grady Mooney and Ty Hogue.