JV Saints dominate Rural Showdown

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints junior varsity girls basketball team cruised past the opposition en route to winning the Rural Showdown this past weekend in Winkler.

The Saints finished the tourney a perfect 4-0 and received stellar representation in the skills competition.



Fast Break Competition Winners: Rosie Wilson, Abby Vanstone, Aleisha Caners, Freja Cuddington.



3 Point Competition Winners: Alyssa McLeod, Simone Crevier, Devon Borody.



Player of the Game Awards: Devon Borody, Erin Owens, Randi Verwey and Sydney Fletcher



Named to Tournament Allstar Team: Jacy Ross and Simone Crevier



Tournament MVP: Devon Borody



photos by Jean-Guy Crevier