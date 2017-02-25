James McIsaac had a pair of goals - including the game winner – while rookie defenceman Nick Doyle scored his first of the year as Portage downed the visiting Neepawa Native 5-3 this evening at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“They're fighting for their playoff lives here, so they're playing hard,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers, who fell 6-5 in overtime Friday night in Neepawa before winning the tail-end of the home-and-home series. “I thought we played well enough to win last night. We didn't have as much jump as we'd like to have (tonight), but I thought we looked after things away from the puck a lot better.”

Ty Enns opened the scoring on the powerplay, firing a wrister past Native netminder Tyler Gutenberg to put the home team ahead, but the lead was short lived. Just 57 seconds later, Neepawa's Nolan Richards scored his first of two on the night, collecting the puck from teammate Justin Metcalf alone in the slot before sliding it past Terriers goalie Brock Aiken.

Doyle restored the home team's advantage late in the first, wristing a shot through a crowd in front and past the Neepawa netminder.

Richards again tied the game - this time with a powerplay tally early in the second - but Turner Santin and McIsaac each found the back of the net before the end of the frame to give the Terriers a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes.

The Natives would get within one, courtesy of a Peyton Malcolm goal early in the third, but that's as close as they would get. McIsaac scored a powerplay tally late in the period to stifle any Neepawa comeback hopes and promptly putting an end to the team's seven-game point streak.

Native defender Skyler Thorsteinson caught Portage's Jeremey Leipsic with an ugly knee on knee collision late in the third, forcing the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's leading scorer out of the game. After laying on the ice for some time, Leipsic managed to skate off under his own power.

Aiken picked up the victory in net, turning aside 15 shots in the process. Gutenberg got dinged with the loss for Neepawa, as he made 23 saves in the losing effort.

The Terriers are back in action Wednesday evening against Swan Valley for the team's final regular season home game. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.