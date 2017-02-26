Midget Caps pushed to brink of elimination

Despite valiant efforts in both Games 1 and 2, they Caps find themselves in a deep hole.

The Central Plains male Midget AAA Capitals fell 3-2 to the visiting Yellowhead Chiefs this afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie and now have to climb out of an 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five quarter final series if they have any hope of playing March hockey.

“I wouldn't want to be Yellowhead on Tuesday (for Game 3). I'd be a little nervous about us coming, and that's how we want them to be,” said Brad Gnidziejko, head coach of the male midget Caps. “It's going to be a tight series both ways, that's how just we've played it throughout the season.”

The Caps let a third period lead slip away before eventually falling 5-4 to Yellowhead in Game 1 and lost another one-goal nail biter in Game 2.

Trailing 2-0 after the first, Central Plains forward Logan Calder cut into the visitor's lead, converting on the powerplay before Tyler Van Deynze knotted the game at two apiece just minutes later.

The Chiefs regained a one goal advantage courtesy of Mackenzie Belenski, who broke the 2-2 deadlock with five minutes left on the clock in the second period.

Each side traded chances in the third period but neither goalie budged. The Caps pulled Riley Sveistrup in a last ditch effort to tie the game but were unable to gain much possession in the offensive zone.

“It's just unfortunate that we're not playing with a full deck here,” added the head coach, as leading scorer Joey Moffatt, veteran defender Lane Taylor and speedster Mitch Wilson all sat out of Game 2 nursing ailments. “When you're down your top players it's tough, it's amazing to see how these guys have pulled together. I don't think there is a thing they need to hang their hat on about.”

Reese Jones made 34 saves to pick up the win for Yellowhead, while Caps goalie Sveistrup turned aside 38 Chief shots in the losing effort.

Both teams struck on the man advantage, with the Chiefs converting on their lone opportunity while the Caps made good on one of three chances.

The Capitals' season is on the line Tuesday night for Game 3 in Shoal Lake. Puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. at the Yellowhead Centre.