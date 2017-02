It took a nine round shootout before a victor emerged, as the Neepawa Natives outlasted the the visiting Portage Terriers to earn a 6-5 shootout victory tonight at the Yellowhead Centre in Neepawa.

Griffin Chwaliboga snuck a puck through Terrier netminder Brock Aiken in the ninth round of the shootout to secure the victory.

The two teams are back at it tomorrow in Portage for the tail end of the home-and-home series.