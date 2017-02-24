Police ask for help in finding youth

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for community assistance in locating Jacob Smoke, 16, of Dakota Plains First Nation, Manitoba whom has not been seen by family since 11 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Family told police Smoke had been behaving unusually and he left home abruptly. He is believed to have travelled to Long Plain First Nation, but may also have travelled instead to Portage la Prairie.

Smoke is described as a 16-year-old indigenous male of medium build, 5’11” tall, approximately 160 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe that Smoke may currently be with friends or extended family in the Portage la Prairie area. If you have seen Smoke, or know of her current whereabouts, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com