Leipsic named Lyndon trophy recipient

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) announced today that Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic is the 2016/17 recipient of the Lorne “Windy” Lyndon Trophy, presented annually to a player who displays not only hockey ability but sportsmanship.

Leipsic, a native of Winnipeg, currently leads the MJHL scoring race with 93 points (30G, 63A) in 55 games and is all but a shoe-in to add the Mike Ridley trophy to his collection as league's top scorer. The 5-foot-8 forward is 16 points clear of the MJHL's second leading scorer with just a handful of games remaining.