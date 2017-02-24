Leipsic named Lyndon trophy recipient
Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic was named the winner of the MJHL's Lyndon trophy. (File photo)
The Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) announced today that Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic is the 2016/17 recipient of the Lorne “Windy” Lyndon Trophy, presented annually to a player who displays not only hockey ability but sportsmanship.
Leipsic, a native of Winnipeg, currently leads the MJHL scoring race with 93 points (30G, 63A) in 55 games and is all but a shoe-in to add the Mike Ridley trophy to his collection as league's top scorer. The 5-foot-8 forward is 16 points clear of the MJHL's second leading scorer with just a handful of games remaining.