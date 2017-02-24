First blood Beavers
Islanders' forward Eric Delong left late in the third period after taking a stick to the face Thursday night against the Beavers at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.
The Islanders overcame a late third period deficit to force overtime but that's as close as they would get.
Carman's Laurent Benjamin scored the go-ahead goal late in the third and the game winner just over four minutes into the first extra frame to propel the Beavers' to a 4-3 overtime victory and and a one game lead in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League best-of-seven semifinal series.
Game 2 goes Saturday in Carman before the two teams return to Portage for Monday for Game 3.