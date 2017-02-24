First blood Beavers

The Islanders overcame a late third period deficit to force overtime but that's as close as they would get.

Carman's Laurent Benjamin scored the go-ahead goal late in the third and the game winner just over four minutes into the first extra frame to propel the Beavers' to a 4-3 overtime victory and and a one game lead in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League best-of-seven semifinal series.

Game 2 goes Saturday in Carman before the two teams return to Portage for Monday for Game 3.