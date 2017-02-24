Caps drop Game 1

The Caps let a third period lead slip away before falling 5-4 on the road tonight to the Yellowhead Chiefs, dropping Game 1 of the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League best-of-five series quarter final series.

Mitch Wilson broke a 3-3 tie just past the 10 minute mark of the second to put the visitors ahead.

Yellowhead's Mackenzie Belinski tied it up on the powerplay mid way through the third before scoring the winner late in the period to complete the comeback.

Game 2 goes Sunday in Portage, puck drop set for 1:15 p.m. at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.