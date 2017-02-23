Where do we grow from here?

by Vern May

At one time, we believed that the world was flat. Those that dared see what was beyond the edge of the world were considered radicals. Of course, time is a great teacher and with each new discovery, we have shaped our knowledge of the world as a whole. That’s not to say that every step toward progress and enlightenment wasn’t frought with conflict along the way. In truth, some of those early visionaries may not have reaped the full reward for their daring, but each contributed to the next benchmark success.

In the time that I have worked in the field of Economic Development in Manitoba, there is one inevitable truth … no matter what size the community: When you sit down with stakeholders from across demographics and across sectors, everyone will have their own idea about what an investment in economic growth for a community needs to look like and where the priorities need to lie. Sadly to some, the world is still flat. I’ve worked in communities where the entire direction I was given was to “get business, don’t do tourism”. I’ve previously been given marching orders to simply “Be visible”. If you get into the complexity of all that is involved in building a community you’ll find that there is more than just one single path to prosperity. What Portage La Prairie can expect from me is that as we identify the critical action items and over-arching priorities, the role of Executive Director assumes that I understand that economic growth isn’t is elementary as ONE thing.

In the coming weeks, I’ll be sharing the strategic direction of the PRED portfolio as it relates to business, investment attraction, tourism development, and emboldening our sense of community. I believe that when the strategy is clearly communicated and points to the measurable milestones along that path that it will inspire support from some of our partners in business and industry as well as those volunteers that are passionately engaged in valuable community Boards and committees. It will include input from a wide range of perspectives – including yours. But I’m also practical enough to recognize that we will never achieve a 100% buy-in on any strategy that is introduced and that momentum may not grow until it begins to produce tangible results. That’s okay.

The great news for the community at large is this: We don’t all have to share the same point of view to be able to collaborate and contribute to the best of our ability on the causes and projects that mean the most to us. Just as we each bring our own strengths, our opportunity to open a dialogue and share our individual perspectives and how we each fit is all part of the development process. Our long term resilience is not the result of a single individual assigned to an administrative role, but instead the collaboration of a full time position working with each interest group to achieve their respective mandate.

Opportunity is knocking in the Portage Region so let’s answer the door. You can find me in the office at 800 Saskatchewan Avenue West, reach me by e-mail at vmay@plprecd.ca, call me at 204-239-8345. Be sure to keep up with me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PLPRED.