Third period rally propels Saints into semis

It wasn't the series anyone expected between a No.1 and No. 10 seed.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team scored four unanswered goals in the third period to come from behind and knock off the Fort Richmond Collegiate (FRC) Centurions 4-1, eliminating the No. 10 seeded FRC 2-1 in Game 3 of the WWHSHL's best-of-three quarter final series this afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“There was desperation, but there definitely wasn't any panic,” PCI Saints head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie said of her players during the second intermission, as PCI headed into the third period trailing the visitors 1-0. “I think they knew once they could get that one goal and tie the game, that we would be in control.”

And just 15 seconds after the puck dropped to begin the third, Saints forward Hailee Morrisseau knocked home the tying goal during a scramble in front of Centurion netminder Alyssa Kaminsky to earn a collective sigh of relief from the Saints bench.

“You could just feel tension lift. They were on cruise control after that,” said the head coach. “We shut them down offensively after their goal, they didn't have many chances. It was a total team effort which was so nice to see.”

The game remained tied until just past the mid way mark of the third, as a Kiera Shwaluk point shot on a man advantage beat a screened Centurion goalie and found its way into the net. The goal seemed to have sparked the Saints.

Just minutes later, PCI Captain Bailey Grantham got in on the scoring, as she beat Kaminsky from the left circle with a perfectly placed shot under the netminder's arm to provide the Saints with some insurance.

“Once we get a jump on teams, we're pretty hard to contain after that,” added Clark-Gillespie.

Game 2 hero, Morgan Parynuik, capped off the scoring with a powerplay goal of her own in the final minutes to clinch the series victory and send FRC packing.

The Saints will wait for the rest of the WWHSHL quarter final series to wrap up before finding out their second round opponent, but as things stand, it looks like either Garden City or Beliveau.