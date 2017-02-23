The Singing Gardener loves his tomatoes

by Ted Meseyton

O I’m lovin’ my tomatoes, in the good old summertime,

In the garden, in the row, my tomatoes where they grow,

I like carrots and potatoes but how I love my tomatoes,

In the garden, in the row, my tomatoes where they grow.

Blight resistant tomato seeds collection

Had the good fortune to recently visit with Dan Sawatzky, Manager, and MaryAnn Sareault his executive assistant at Keystone Potato Producers Association office in Portage la Prairie. We talked about late blight and its serious impact upon many home tomato gardeners and potato farmers. I had the good fortune to be provided with some packages containing a collection of three different tomato varieties of 5 or 6 seeds each and am willing to share via my draws. Here are descriptions.

If you like cherry tomatoes, Mountain Magic is the one for you. This is an excellent tasting cocktail tomato that grows in clusters on a large plant. Fruits are tolerant to cracking and keep a longer time in good condition than many other cherry tomatoes.

Mountain Merit is considered a superior slicing tomato with fruits that weight up to 330 grams during a harvest period between 4 to 5 weeks. Determinate plants have shown strong resistance to multiple diseases and fruits are considered an all-around flavourful choice for a medium size red tomato.

As its name suggest, Defiant tomato defies late blight. Need more be said? 225 grams//8 ounce fruits are a deep red colour internally and on the outside; something a lot of tomato growers insist on. Bush type plants have an open habit making it easy to harvest firm, smooth fruits. All varieties tested well in research trials at P.E.I.

These tomato seeds are also available for individual purchase through several seed companies whose names and contact information are provided in my last week’s column. The key factor is to let it be known throughout the nursery and greenhouse industry, among garden clubs, commercial growers and home gardeners about the importance of growing late blight resistant tomatoes; especially where disease has appeared in the past.

Excitement is building

Now the good news is even better than before and you’ll surely want to add your name to my draw box for Zinnia Celebration 150 seed draws on Monday March 20 -- the first day of spring. I may never sing all the way to the bank, but I don’t mind stirring up some excitement by promoting prostate health and wellness among all the men in my audience and the women who love them. Tomatoes contain lots and lots of lycopene, a key dietary ingredient that contributes to a healthy prostate.

Let it be told I’ve got some of those late blight resistant tomato seeds described earlier on this page to also be drawn for on Monday, March 20 at 2 pm at the Herald Leader office at 1941 Sask. Avenue West. Drop your entry off into the draw box in person or send it by mail. You’re invited to be present when the draws take place; whether you’re a gardener or not. So diarize the date and time or make note of it somewhere. We don’t promise any tea or biscuits, just a friendly get together. Editor Mickey Dumont tells me he’ll be there with his camera and he loves to take pictures. Good ones – I might add.



This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing—Good Things Happening!© When you love growing tomatoes, over time your saved up wishes and experience start appearing. Excellence in growing tomatoes therefore, is not a wish but eventually a goal that becomes a habit.

singinggardener@mts.net