Looking back down the lane



Les Green looks in old newspapers and picks out items of interest for the month of February

1899

The Brandon Creamery Company has leased the old Union Hotel building and will put in a creamery plant. They intend pushing business vigorously, which should prove a benefit to farmers and citizens alike.

It has been suggested that the Curling Club acquire the present skating rink and that a larger building be erected between Tupper and Campbell Streets to be used for hockey and skating. It would be fifty feet longer and twenty five feet wider than the old one.

The fire brigade was called out to a small fire in Oliver Needle’s outhouse. Damage was negligible, though there had been some worry for a time about a nearby stable.

1900

Because of an accident to the heating apparatus in the West Ward School, pupils and teachers enjoyed a half holiday.

F.G.Taylor returned from Winnipg where he was sworn in as a member of the Manitoba Bar. He is now a full fledged lawyer and all wish him well, for he is a young man who is certain to rise in his chosen profession. (And he did!)

The Portage intermediate hockey team will go to Rat Portage (Kenora) to play the team from there.

1903

The T.A.Garland Co. has received a carload of horses, and they will be on sale at the Hall Stables --- all high class work horses direct from Ontario breeders.

By the last week of February, the days are warm and the sun’s rays are rapidly dispersing the snowbanks.

The Knights of Pythias held an “at home” in its lodge rooms, and a good time was had by all.

1906

The Dancing Club held at a successful and enjoyable “Valentine Hop” in the Oddfellows Hall on Campbell Street north.

The Turf Club met in the Richardson & Ferris office to discuss a coming meeting with the Portage & Lakeside Agricultural Society when matters of mutual interest would be discussed.

1927

Stores along The Avenue were announcing that they would be closing at 9 P.M. to enable staff to attend a hockey game between Portage and The Tigers.

Local police were swamped with calls from people complaining about annoying dogs that don’t bite but bark loudly and frighten them.

1952

Beulah Ward and Joan Ioanidis were contestants for carnival queen in the Portage Figure Skating Club’s annual ice show.

1970

The 84th annual meeting of the local Portage Mutual Insurance Company heard concerns of the plans of the Manitoba government itself to enter into the field of property and automobile insurance.

Preliminary meetings were held to investigate the possible union of the local Anglican, United and Church of Christ. Much discussion on the matter was expected.

The provincial government was approached for help in the providing of the digging of wells and a water distribution system for the village of High Bluff, as well as an upgrading of Highway #240 south to St.Claude.

1971

City Council passed a house-numbering bylaw to end the problems and confusion of the past.

1977

The Manitoba Department of Agriculture officially made its move to the nearly completed “big black” government building on Tupper Street north.



