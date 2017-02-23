Local author launches debut novel

Sharron Arksey will be giving a reading at the library on Feb. 25

Local author Sharron Arksey has launched her debut novel “The Waiting Place”, published by Winnipeg’s Turnstone Press.

Born in Gladstone and raised on the family farm in Lakeland, Sharron Arksey left the prairies to study journalism at Toronto’s Ryerson University. Following her graduation, she worked at the Daily Graphic and Herald Leader Press in Portage la Prairie and then at Logberg-Heimskringla, the Icelandic ethnic publication in Winnipeg.

When she returned to the Langruth area after her marriage, she continued to freelance for various farm and rural newspapers, including the Portage papers, Manitoba Co-operator, Western Producer and Farmers Independent Weekly, as well as other publications such as Legion Magazine.

For 25 years – from 1982 to 2007 – she wrote the weekly column “Rural Routes” which detailed life on the Arksey cattle farm. In 2000, she published a collection of excerpts from those columns, with illustrations by Portage artist Suzy Laevens.

Arksey wrote fiction and poetry in her teenage years, submitting pieces to the Young Co-operators page in the Western Producer, and returned to those genres once her children had grown. She has had short stories and poems published in literary journals such as Prairie Fire, Room, Cahoots and Canadian Stories.

“I had been writing about farm life for a long time, but most of what I had written has been non-fiction. The column I wrote for 25 years could be classified as creative non-fiction. I wanted now to address the same topic in a different genre. I wanted to take readers to a world that exists not so far from home and yet may feel every bit as foreign as more distant destinations.”, she says.

Set against the background of a modern day cattle farm, “The Waiting Place” chronicles the pregnancy and labour of a young farm wife, drawing also from the experiences of other female family members.

