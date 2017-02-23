Lenten season not far away

by John Dolloff

The days are beginning to lengthen, a sure sign that the season of Lent will soon be here. Lent derives its name from the old English term lencten which mean spring. At this point I am sure a number of readers may be asking, never mind it’s etymology, what is Lent and why not just say spring!

In the Christian calendar Lent is the forty days between Ash Wednesday and Easter, which raises another question, what is Ash Wednesday? The first day of Lent is called Ash Wednesday and is usually marked by a worship service during which the congregation are invited to receive the sign of ashes as a mark of penitence. Typically, members of the congregation will come to the front of the church where the officiant will touch their thumb in ashes and mark the sign of the cross on the forehead with the words, “remember you are dust and to dust you shall return.”

At this point one might be forgiven for thinking what an odd ritual, why would anyone want to take part in it. Throughout the Bible ashes are a sign of repentance, of turning ones life over to God. Although Jonah is chiefly remembered as the prophet who was swallowed by a large fish, sometimes described as a whale. Jonah was also a prophet sent to announce God’s judgement on the wickedness of the city of Nineveh. Following Jonah’s proclamation the king covered himself in sackcloth and sat in ashes as a sign that he recognized the justness of God’s decision and as a way of signalling his intention to begin to follow God’s ways.

Ashes also remind us of the Biblical creation story. A story which tells us that God created human beings from the dust of the earth and breathed into us the breath of life. Indeed, the words used at the imposition of ashes are taken from Ecclesiastes 3:20, “All go to one place; all are from the dust, and all turn to dust again.”

The symbol of ashes reminds us of our fragility, we human beings are finite creatures, created from the dust of the earth. Despite humanities humble origin we also share a destiny with God. Although we are created from the dust of the earth we receive life through the breath of God.

Moreover so much does God care for humanity that God sent God’s son Jesus to share our earthly existence. Through the resurrection of this Jesus God gives humanity new life. We begin Lent with symbol of ashes a reminder of our finitude, but Lent is a journey whose goal is Easter when we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and our ultimate destiny.