Island Park and Bridge: soul of our community

by Don Pelechaty

One of the city’s first major projects was the building of our beautiful Island Park and Bridge. In our early days Crescent Road was known as Slough Road because it bordered then on what was truly a low marshy slough. It’s only value to the community was a source of hay and much good duck shooting. The Hudson’s Bay Company controlled most of the lake bottom!

In our early days Alexander McLean arrived here in 1863 and by 1883 he and his wife Ernestine had purchased a large portion of this area. They settled on the Island on what was to become known as the McLean estate. My Dad purchased our Island Park Farm from a McLean residue cousin in San Francisco. One of our first bad industrial accidents saw Alexander McLean killed as his new steam engine rolled over on him.

Prior to this the local Natives had been very fond of the Island as a ready source of good camping and hunting as it was completely covered in forests. Every summer the braves would go up the Assiniboine River and bring back loads of large sturgeon which the women would stretch and dry on the sunny embankment of Crescent Lake where George Hill eventually built his house. That area contains some very ancient trees and there is one oak behind our house that is over 400 years old. The Sioux settlement was just across the Lake to the south.

The story is told of pioneers approaching the Island and hearing the singing of many women! As they came closer they came upon that fish drying encampment and the native women singing at their work as they stretched the fish out on sapling racks. It seemed that Natives love to talk and sing to each other as they worked getting the fish ready for the long winter.

The Portage Agricultural Society was was the first group to see the advantages of the Island and after organization they moved their Fair from the old site at the foot of 18th Street over to the Island in the early 1890’s.

The Driving Park Association, later called the Turf Club, was chartered in 1879 and they constructed the half mile oval in use until the then PCU was constructed on the site.

Although there is the nifty story that the soil for this track was brought in from Kentucky, there are no alternative facts to substantiate it. The track soon developed a western reputation of being the best in the country!

In t he war years the army occupied the Island and the original show barns were built to house the men of the 226th Regiment. This regiment went to England and among them was Lt. Barney Little, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Little of 70 Third St SE.

This was a period when deadly flu’s were brought back from Europe and Portage was experiencing fatalities. Six men of the Regiment were buried in our old woods south of those original barns. Barney Little fortunately survived and came back a Major with a lovely English bride!

The Public Parks Board was formed Sept. 14,1897. It leased land from the Agricultural Society and the Turf Club for $500. No work was carried out on the Park until 1902.

In April of that year the City initiated a special allocation of one half million to begin the park improvements. The Parks Board then decided it was imperative to determine who really owned the bottom of the Lake and to buy or expropriate that property. This was a necessary requisite to the obvious need to deepen and flood the slough and turn it into a recreational body of water if it was to ever be of value to the community.

This topic caused much wrangling in the community as the large land owners were loathe to lose any property, particularly as the lake bottom was so productive of hay! However pressure was applied and the land was purchased from George Murton, Nicholas Garland and the Hudson’s Bay Company.

The feature photo decries those philistines who say our bridge is the ugliest they have ever seen! This photo from the veranda of 106 Crescent Rd. shows us what a thing of beauty it once was before the City had it’s way with it! More info next week.

capone@mymts.net