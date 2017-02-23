Caps' standout claims league MVP honours

Joey Moffatt was within striking distance of the league scoring title. Like much of the season, Moffatt sat atop the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League's points race, pacing a league budding with talent in scoring.

Then disaster happened. In the final stretch of the regular season, during a heated playoff race, Moffatt went down with a separated shoulder injury severe enough to end his season.

But his work on the ice didn't go unnoticed. Moffatt's 28 goals and 60 points in 40 games played was good enough for fifth overall in league scoring, and just five back of Cedric Chenier's league leading 65 points.

The Portage la Prairie's work over an injury-shorten season was enough to impress league officials, as Moffatt was named the MMAAAHL's Most Value Player, and well be honoured Sunday afternoon during a ceremony prior to Game 2 between Central Plains and Yellowhead at Portage's BDO Centre.

Perhaps what's most impressive, Moffatt put up these numbers as a 15-year-old rookie and is nearly two years younger than Chenier.

“He's been our MVP right from the get-go,” said Central Plains male midget Capitals' head coach Brad Gnidziejko. “He sees the ice incredibly well so he's able to find areas of the ice where it makes it easy for people to get him the puck.

He's got the shot, he's got the smarts, he has all the tools to be a goal scorer. It's just a shame that he had to bow out.”

Unfortunately for Central Plains, Moffatt's absence isn't just felt on the ice, but in the dressing room as well. As the Grade 10 PCI student never shies away from cracking a joke.

“There's no attitude with him. He's great in the room, and just a good teammate to everybody,” added the head coach. “The other thing is, he has a great sense of humour. He's funny as hell, he's a fun guy to be around, that's what I think the kids miss most.”

Just as quick as teammates and coaches alike praise Moffatt, he's even faster returning the kind sentiments.

“It feels pretty good,” admitted Moffatt of the MVP distinction. “But I couldn't have done it without my teammates. Every single one of them out there have helped me... Brad too, he put me out in the right situations.”

Moffatt attributes a lot of his on-ice success to off-season training and time in the gym – a work ethic the WHL's Saskatoon Blades and the home town Portage Terriers hope continues into the upcoming offseason (both organizations posses the Portage native's playing rights) – as the midget AAA freshman's season certainly turned some heads in the hockey world.