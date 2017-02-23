Appreciating Riding Mountain National Park

by Robert Sopuck

Every time I drive around our constituency I am reminded about how beautiful and unique our area of Canada is. This was the case yet again when I attended Winter Adventure Weekend in Riding Mountain National Park (RMNP) with my wife Caroline.

The annual event was kicked up a notch in celebration of Canada 150 with a Heritage Hockey game played on Clear Lake. Parks staff wore replica jerseys and socks to match the team photo that ran on Feb. 11, 1933 in the Winnipeg Free Press and featured future NHLer Turk Broda as the goalie. Roughly 400 people stopped by to take in some of the game and the showcase of a bit of the park’s history.

During the Great Depression, Conservative Prime Minister R.B. Bennett earmarked some federal money to start work relief projects for the growing number of unemployed Canadians. A portion of this money was used to establish work camps in six national parks. Riding Mountain became home to more than 1,000 men in 10 camps between 1932 and 1936. Their hard work built the Visitors Centre, Administration Building and the East Gate that are still seen in the park today.

In the winter some of these relief workers cleared off a section of ice on Clear Lake and formed a hockey team to play against teams from neighbouring communities. The game played on February 11, 2017 featured current Park staff as the “Relief Camp All Stars” and some local Onanole players as the “Dauphin Kings”.

Riding Mountain National Park is a unique destination in our own backyard and we are fortunate to have it. Proximity to the Park is one of the reasons I decided to move here, and now I am proud to support it as both the Member of Parliament for this area and the Conservative critic for Wildlife, Conservation and Parks Canada.

The Park itself is also the core-protected area of the UNESCO Riding Mountain Biosphere Reserve – the only United Nations recognized location in Manitoba. To celebrate Canada 150, the biosphere reserve has kicked off a monthly photo contest with 150 reasons to visit in 2017. In addition, Parks Canada is offering free entry into all their national parks and national historic sites, including Riding Mountain.

We are blessed to live in such a beautiful and distinctive area of Manitoba and Canada. I encourage each of you to take advantage of this year’s free entry, and explore the nature and history that Riding Mountain National Park has to offer. In fact, don’t just explore it once! I encourage you to go many times this year and see what the Park has to offer during every different season. I guarantee you will not regret it.