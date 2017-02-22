Terriers’ Brakel in MVP considerations

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League announced earlier this week that Portage Terriers forward Chase Brakel is in the running for the Steve “Boomer” Hawrysh Memorial Trophy as league’s most valuable player along with Steinbach’s Mackenzie Graham and OCN’s Brady Keeper.

Brakel, a native of Winnipeg, sits tied for first in goals scored with 34 and is in third place among league scorers with 75 points in 54 games played this season.

Terrier forward Jeremey Leipsic also received a nomination – Leipsic, along with Winkler’s Scott Gall and Neepawa’s Justin Metcalf are in the running for the Lorne “Windy” Lyndon Memorial Trophy, a distinction for hockey ability and sportsmanship.

Each team submitted a nominee for the awards and the league’s 11 coaches conducted a vote. The respective winners will be announced later in the week.

