Saints survive

It wasn’t the situation they expected to be in.

Morgan Parynuik played hero for the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girl’s hockey team, scoring the eventual game-winner late in Game 2 to break a 3-3 tie - with the season on the line - lifting PCI past the visiting Fort Richmond Collegiate (FRC) Centurions 4-3 this afternoon at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“Nerves,” said Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, head coach of the PCI Saints. “We weren’t focused off the get-go.”

That’s how the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League’s (WWHSHL)Winnipeg Free Division No. 1 seeded Saints found themselves with their backs against the wall late in Game 2 of their quarter final series against the Centurions, who finished as the division’s No. 10 seed and snuck into the playoffs.

“But I think they now know what level they need to rise to and they need to be there the majority of the game to be successful,” continued Clark-Gillespie.

Leading 2-1 after the first, FRC powerhouse Hannah Pales jumped behind the PCI defence corps before wiring a slap shot past Saints goalie Haley Swidnicki and into the top of the net.

Kiera Shwaluk answered back for PCI, firing a point shot that deflected off a stick and up, over FRC netminder Alyssa Kaminsky and into the Centurion net, staking the Saints to a 3-2 lead after two.

Pales once again evened the score for FRC, jumping out of the penalty box with less than five minutes on the clock, she beat four PCI defenders before tucking the puck past Swidnicki to silence the Saints’ bench.

But the Saints got their redemption, courtesy of Parynuik’s great individual effort. Parynuik picked up a loose puck just over the FRC blueline, drove wide past Pales before getting the puck back on her forehand and placing it over the shoulder of Kaminsky and off the post and in.

The Saints pinned the Centurions deep in their own zone and drew a couple of penalties before eventually running out the clock.

Swidnicki picked up the win in net for the Saints, turning aside 24 shots in the process, while Kaminsky stopped 30 PCI shots in the losing effort.

“I think maybe now, we’ve got them back (on their heels) a little bit,” added the head coach. “We have to be the better team and finish up this series.”

The third and final game of the best-of-three quarter final series is set for tomorrow afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie, puck drop slated for 3:45 p.m.

