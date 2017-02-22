Portage Women In Business lunch

A March 2 lunch and learn here for women in business is designed to help you acquire better work/life balance.

Called 'Reworking Work/Life Balance: Strategies for how to start your day in balance', this mini-workshop will introduce participants to a set of strategies and tools to maximize your own personal rhythms and get the most out of your work day and your personal day.

Starting with a self-reflection on what your days currently look like, you will learn how to pin-point your "up-time" and "low-time." Using this knowledge, and a few key strategies, you will learn how to structure your day to make the most of these times at work and at play.

The guest speaker will be Audrey Bessette, central region coordinator for Workplace Education Manitoba. Her essential skills specialty is task planning and organizing which also happens to be one of her favourite personal hobbies.

The lunch is March 2, from11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. At CanadInns. It is free to attend, but there is a $15 charge to CanadInns for lunch for lunch.

For more information email info@portagechamber.com or call 204-857-7778.