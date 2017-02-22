PCI program proves ‘kids are all right’

Positive action program at PCI proves ‘kids are all right’

Herald Leader

Getting caught sometimes has its rewards: ask Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Grade 9 students River Wallace or Karina Feniuk.

Wallace and Feniuk each received a $250 Canadian Tire gift card for spreading a positive attitude around the school and then being nominated for their actions by their peers.

“It means I’m fitting in,” said Rivers. “I normally don’t get noticed.”

“You don’t think about spreading being positive because you might win a prize,” explained Feniuk, “you do it because it is the right thing to do!”



Grade 9 Canadian Tire Positive Referral Award is a new program at PCI this year to help its youngest students make the transition to high school, but the benefits are proving wide-reaching.

“Suspensions at the school have dropped; attendance has increased, and This program, in part, has been helping,” said Grade 9 Guidance Counsellor Kellee Clifford-Bousquet.

Once referred through the Canadian Tire Positive Referral program, the Grade 9 student receives another referral form and keeps the positive motion moving.

“We continue multiplying the positivity,” she said. “Canadian Tire has donated four $250 gift cards, two for each semester, as well as the kids being able to win some other school-based prizes. These are the first two.”

“We’re providing a lot of extra programs to help keep kids in school, this is one of them,” Vice-principal Mark Diboll said. “Given our demographics, we were struggling with attendance, but our programs are working to help our students - all of our students - feel school is a positive place to be.”

PCI offers about 70 extra curricullar activities to its students and its paying off.