Caps prepare for postseason battle with Chiefs

Fresh off one of the most successful regular seasons in program history, the Caps will need someone to step up and fill the noticeable void in the lineup if the team hopes to make it past the first round of the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League playoffs.

The 2016/17 edition of the Central Plains male Midget AAA Capitals finished the regular season with 25 victories and 54 points – both organizational highs as far as digitized records are concerned – yet find themselves as the No. 7 seed heading into playoffs in what turned out to be an exceedingly tight playoff race where just five points separate third from seventh.

The Caps’ 54 points have them in a three-way tie for fifth in league standings with Brandon and Eastman, unfortunately league tiebreaking procedures bump Central Plains down to seventh in playoff seeding to set up a date with Yellowhead.

“It’s a match-up that we thought we might have,” admitted Brad Gnidziejko, head coach of Central Plains. “Obviously (Yellowhead) has a great team. They’re well coached and have good goaltending, but we have had success (against them throughout the year). It’s been anybody’s game every time we’ve played them.”

The Capitals split the season series with the Chiefs, going 2-2 over the four meetings, picking up both home and road victories. Central Plains was responsible for handing Yellowhead just one of six regulation losses this year.

Unfortunately for the Caps, leading scorer Joey Moffatt and veteran defender Lane Taylor are both done for the year, nursing a separated shoulder and mononucleosis respectively.

“When you’re on a roll and have the potential to do something, it’s nice to have everyone on board, but we’ll claw through,” noted the head coach. “We’ve gotten scoring from across the board, right through the lineup, so that’s been good.

“In the absence of (Moffatt and Taylor), it’s phenomenal what the kids have done and how they’ve pulled together.”

The Caps have been scoring in bunches since their leading scorer went down - finding the back of the net 28 times over the final four games of the regular season going 3-0-1 over that span. The one blemish, a 6-5 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Thrashers where the team saw a 2-0 and 5-3 lead disappear before falling in the extra frame.

Central Plains will need that scoring touch to continue if they hope to make a deep run in league playoffs.

Game 1 is set for Friday night in Yellowhead before the two teams reconvene in Portage la Prairie for Game 2 on Sunday. Puck drop set for 1:15 p.m. at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.