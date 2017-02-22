2016 a good year - 2017 time to build: chamber AGM

In his last report as President of the Portage la Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce, now Past President Dave Omichinski said “there’s an awful lot of water under the bridge.

“Advocacy remains on behalf of the business community remains priority one for your chamber. We continue to reach out to our strategic partners and work with them and lend our voice in support of the many important opportunities and challenges in our area,” Omichinski said.

The outgoing president is replaced by Preston Meier who previously served as vice-president.

Omichinski told the AGM luncheon, part of the chamber’s advocacy in 2017 will be to continue working with the outdoor arts group and provincial flooding.

2016 was the chamber’s 130 anniversary in which it hosted the Manitoba Chambers AGM. It successfully brought three resolutions to the floor of the provincial chamber AGM supporting local interests.

“This adds a strong voice to the Manitoba chambers to get the ear of government,” Omichinski said.

Front L to R: Preston Meier (President) (MIG), Tyler Dunn (Craig Dunn Motor City), Guy Moffat (Red River College), Dave Omichinski (Past President) (Stride), Kayla Reykdal (BDO), Travis Rintoul (RBC), Brent Michie (Treasurer) (MNP), Kyle Pettinger (Mil Jeanne Flowers), Chris Bures (CHB Developments). Missing Peggy May (Southport), Peter Fedak (KF Aero)

Above: Preston Meier, left, is sworn into office by Coun. Brent Budz.