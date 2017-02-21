What’s the good of a birthday?

by Les Green

So we have just had another holiday.....Louis Riel Day. As the saying goes, some of us old retired guys don’t have holidays anymore, and all it means is that garbage and recycling days are moved ahead a day. And also there will likely not be a mail delivery, though going and looking in the mail box is getting more futile all the time. Its funny that they have not made Valentines Day a holiday, what with it being one of the most important days of the year --- well for some folks anyway, like the makers of chocolates and heart-shaped boxes. But it is always nice to express loving feelings at least once a year.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANITOBA

So Manitoba became a part of Canada in 1870 due to the efforts of Louis Riel and his cohorts, and he is often referred to as being one of the “fathers of confederaton”. The story of how it came about is most interesting and exciting because it all happened just fifty miles or so from Portage la Prairie. Do they study it in school nowadays?.....they certainly did not when I slumbered through history classes a few years ago now.

GADDY STREET

Every time I turn onto Gaddy Street (2nd N.E.), I am reminded that Mr. William Gaddy was involved in it all. The story is that he came to Portage as one of the first settlers from the Red River in 1853, acquiring land on the banks of The Slouth, our present Crescent Lake. It was in February of 1870, when politics started to warm up with Mr.Riel back at Fort Garry, he volunteered as a spy to see what was going on. He was captured, however, and confined to jail --- cold, hungery and despairing for his life. Despite a possible pardon from Riel, he faced execution. But when the trigger-happy men saw him, they realized he was a gentleman and a good friend and left the door open for his escape. Gaddy plunged through the winter snows, near to death, till he reached home back in Portage. Or so the story goes.

And while visiting some folks in a French community up north, I saw a big oval-shaped picture on the wall of old grampa Lepine. The story is that he was an important part of Riel’s council, escaped with his life, moved to Saskatchewan, dying in 1921, with the family eventually coming back to Manitoba. Just another touch for me of the exciting days of yesterday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAYS PORTAGE

A decade later, Portage was large enough, with a population of around 300, to be incorporated as a town with Thomas Collins as the first mayor. It was not till 1907 that it became a CITY, with Edward Brown heading the council. Population was now in the 4-5,000 range.

NEXT MONTH

Once we get February out of the way and it is March, I guess we can look forward to St.Patrick’s Day. Unless you are Irish, or have a name like mine, you won’t celebrate much. (Oh, I must remember I have a fine grandson named Patrick.....) But on delving a bit into family history, it was with amazement that I discovered that, on my grandmother’s side, some of my ancestors DID indeed come from Ireland in the 1850s.

GRACEY FIELDS

Does anyone remember this one-time popular singer belting out “what’s the good of a birthday?” It was the lament of a little girl who was to celebrate a birthday....her folks invited friends in to the party and promply sent the darling off to bed. My Grandad loved that one.

HIDE AND SEEK

It has been said that at a certain young age, we are proud to tell how old we are. Then as we grow up, we tend to hide the numbers. It is only when we get well-on in years that we again start to boast how old we are. Maybe it is because we begin to wonder why we are still here. My birthday is in March if anyone wants to know. Number?......guess!

