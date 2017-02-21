Warm weather, rain affects community events



The Daily Graphic

Breakfast on Ice, Pond Hockey, Winterfest, ice racing and Louis Riel celebrations all were impacted Saturday through the holiday Monday by unseasonable February warm weather.

Ice racing was a slush fest, the pond hockey tournament was forced to move indoors, free outdoor skating on the pond hockey ice didn’t happen — there was just too much water on the ice. No events were cancelled and properly dressed kids still took to the snowhills outside of the BDO Centre for Community Sunday to enjoy sliding.

The Red River Mutual Trail was closed until further notice at about noon Saturday because above-seasonal temperatures that are a few degrees higher than freezing has left the skating trail coveredwith a layer of water.

Temperatures have been above zero for a few days and it was very wet at all event venues.

The temperature at noon was 3 C, with a high of 3.2 C Saturday. The higher-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue, with a high of 4 C and rain in places Sunday, 5 C and rain Monday, 4 C and sunny skies on Tuesday, and 1 C with a chance of flurries Wednesday.

Environment Canada expects back-to-normal temperatures of -8 C Thursday and -10 C Friday.

The average high temperature at this time of year is -7.8 C.

Last year winter events over this weekend were celebrated in Canadian style: mitts, toques and rosy cheeks.