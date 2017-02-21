Twin Kennedy to perform at Gladstone

March brings award winning Canadian country act to Gladstone

Their musical bond is as strong as their small town roots–Twin Kennedy, comprised of West Coast sisters Carli and Julie Kennedy, have been making music together since they could talk. Born and raised in the small town of Powell River, Twin Kennedy grew up perfecting their sibling harmonies and dynamic live performances, while making their name known through their small community as a family band.

Growing up in such a musically infused family, it is no wonder that these sisters crafted their sound through a unique fusion of their background in country, folk, jazz and classical music. With years of classical training, including their Bachelors Degree s in Music Performance from the University of Victoria, the sisters have found their home in country music. With Carli on vocals and guitar, and Julie on vocals and violin, these petite powerhouses will fill your soul with joy and warmth through their seamless harmonies and heartfelt songwriting. No bond compares to that of sisters, and the same is to be said about the blend of their kindred voices.

With two EP’s in their back pocket as Carli & Julie Kennedy, these sisters came into 2015 making a splash in the Canadian country music scene, releasing their debut LP as Twin Kennedy, which earned them two Canadian Country Music Award nominations, a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Producer of the Year, and two Vancouver Island Music Award wins for Song of Year and Country Recording of the Year. Produced by multiple CCMA and JUNO award winning artist George Canyon and renowned West Coast producer Graham Sharkey, It’s a Love Thing is a beautifully honest account of the ebb and flow of the navigation through love and life. From the uplifting opening track “Get Back Up Again” to the heartbreaking vulnerability of “That’s What I Should Have Said” Twin Kennedy has compiled a track listing

that is self-described as a true extension of themselves. Their latest single, “Second Hand Gold” was the Grand Prize Award winner in the country category of the 2015 John Lennon Songwriting Contest and the 2016 Lennon Award winner for Best Country Song.

“ Supporting Canadian talent has long been a priority for the board of the Gladstone Community Center (GDCC) and we are pleased to be able to offer Twin Kennedy the opportunity to share their talents, ” said Kelvin Bueckert, GDCC board secretary. “I first had the privilege to see them in Flin Flon, not only were they charming people in real life, they also put on quite an entertaining show. I'm sure their version of The Devil Went Down to Georgia would make Charlie Daniels proud! With that said, we sure appreciate the community support that allows us to bring events of this caliber to town. All profits from this event will go toward the ongoing operations of our community center which has faced some financial challenges over the past few months. So, I hope to see everybody there. ”

Doors open in Gladstone March 3 at 7 p.m. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.gdccshows.com