Twenty thousand pig ears

by Al Collins

In the late 70s, early 80s a hog operation just north of Winnipeg had a greeter and protector named Rugby. Anytime you drove into the yard site, Rugby, a Mastiff, with the perfect name for his personality, was first to inspect you. One of the reasons you might pull into this yard, if you were involved in the dog world, was to buy an increasingly popular new treat called pigs ears. This third generation farm was working with add-on value and secondary processing to improve an agricultural business plan. Raw product was available for processing and pricing for a pigs ear was set at 12-19 cents apiece. Today a bag of 12 ears may cost you $20-$25 dollars, almost $2 an ear.

The market built nicely, production ramped up and by most metrics, success would be the story’s headline. Market demand grew, caught the attention of bigger and bigger players, access to raw product became more and more difficult, and the successful niche add on valuation for a farm came to an end without even a buy out or acknowledgement by the giants that now ruled the playing field.

Any new start up could not access raw product. Contracts had been signed and delivered by giants that essentially bought up all pigs ears for years to come and, as demand continued to rise these contracts stretched nationally and then internationally. Any effective competitive start up was dead at the starting post.

The real competition for raw product developed between packing plants, processors and giant retailers. Supply chain integration meant that packing plants could extend their business model to processing, manufacturing and distribution. Processors could buy into packing plants to gain raw material and think about distribution and retail to sell direct. Retail could buy up processing and packing to ensure a complete chain of uninterrupted product and lower costs.

At some level giant means ‘I can buy anything I want’. This can be done to restrict competition; eliminate competition buy purchase; integrate supply and manufacturing systems up and down the chain; and operate under the corporate logo of impunity. All of this is generally sold to the public as competition, in a best man wins capitalism, for the benefit and well being of consumers.

The steps in between have always been the strength and power of capitalism, the provider of employment, the opportunity for prosperity, and the value of true competition. Somehow middle man became a dirty word implying an unfair inflated price to the consumer rather than the sharing that benefits us all. Eliminate the middlemen; supporting businesses; and the shared group effort of enterprise; and everyone loses except the winner who now charges $2 for a pigs ear.

The Dow Jones surpassed the historic 20,000 point mark in late January. Advocates for equity markets point out that if money stayed in stocks after the 2009 collapse an investors gain could be 250% based on the markets rise. These same advocates know that following the crash many small investors ran away and at present only just over 50% of people have money of any form invested in the stock market.

The 50% that are invested are not distributed evenly by dollars invested or by market influence. Of total market investment 82% is held by 10% of the investors. The other 40% hold sway over 18% of investment. Any influence that this small diverse pool might bring would only occur should an 18% exodus happen in a time frame of days. Otherwise markets are the game of 10% moving 82% of the investment world.

There is a meteorological term attached to some events of huge proportion. Volcanoes and wild fires of sufficient size and impact would be big enough that they make their own weather, separate and apart for how things might normally behave. Like events, corporations and individuals can be big enough to essentially make their own world vision regardless of normals and the intentions of how things should work.

Ten per cent of the market has decided that valuation of equities is at the 20,000 level. Perhaps taxation must find a way to collect from the speculation and piracy of big enough to make their own weather, and to collect less from those actually producing, otherwise, the lives of most people will struggle with valuations, set by the few, who believe a pigs ear is worth $2!