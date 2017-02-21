School Division approves preliminary budget

The Daily Graphic

The Portage la Prairie School Division has approved a preliminary $39.2 million 2017-18 budget.

The proposed budget will establish the tax rate at 13.89 mills, an increase of 5.02%. This represents a 4.04% increase in the special levy, or an increase of $73 on a $245,265 home.

The school division explains the preliminary budget is set at $39,249,915 and includes program enhancements in a number of areas and allowances for fixed cost increases. The division’s accumulated reserve will stand at an estimated 4.0% of expenditures. There are allowances for the purchase of two new school buses, increased support for the Strong Beginnings program, continued repair and maintenance of schools, as well as continued maintenance and enhancement of the division’s technology systems. Salaries and benefits account for approximately 82.0% of the division’s operating expenditures.

The provincial support payments will fund 60% of the division’s revenues, with most of the balance being raised through the special levy. Provincial support includes the Education Property Tax Credit and the Tax Incentive Grant (held at the 2011 level), both of which reduce the local tax levy.

The board will be consulting with school advisory councils, as well as seeking public input. The budget will then be reviewed and finalized before the March 15 deadline.

The board will hold a public information meeting on the evening of February 21, 2017. The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Prince Charles Building of PCI, starting at 7 p.m.

As well, the board invites public response to the preliminary budget, either in written form or by presentation, at the Feb. 23 regular board meeting. Individuals, or groups wishing to make a budget presentation to the board on Feb. 23 must contact the school division by calling 204-857-8756, no later than noon on Feb. 23, and an appointment time will be set. Each presentation will be limited to a maximum of 10 minutes.

