Roger Waters adds Winnipeg date

Roger Waters Us + Them tour adds Winnipeg date

Due to overwhelming demand, Roger Waters has added a Winnipeg date to his Us + Them tour on Oct. 22. at MTS Centre.

The 54-show tour will feature songs from Pink Floyd’s greatest albums ( The Dark Side of The Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here ) plus some new songs and solo work. The tour kicks off in May and runs through October of 2017 and is promoted by AEG Live’s Concerts West.

Tickets for the newly added date will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Roger Waters ’ legendary live performances are renowned as immersive sensory experiences featuring high class, state-of-the-art audio visual production and breathtaking quad sound. This new tour promises to be no exception, following months of meticulous planning and visionary craft, it will inspire crowds with its powerful delivery to take the audience on a musical journey.