Police News

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19.

During this period police responded to 301 calls for service including: 130 Traffic violations, 119 Highway Traffic Act offences, 3 vehicle collision and 8 impaired drivers.

25 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 17 crimes against person: 10 assaults, 4 Assaults with a Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm, 1 aggravated bassault and 2 uttering threats.

There were 32 Crimes against property incidents including 12 thefts, 5 Theft of Motor Vehicles, 3 Break and Enters and 12 for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 45 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 52 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.

Feb 13: 49 calls

Snowmobile stolen

Amaranth RCMP are asking for the assistance of the community in locating two stolen snowmobiles, taken from a job site in the RM of Alonsa. The two yellow 2015 Ski-Doo Skandic 600cc snowmobiles were taken from the location on a trailer, but the trailer was located at Road 51W and Road 100N.

Feb 14: 38 calls

Charged with aggravated assault

Christine Louise Mousseau, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. RCMP responded to a report of a violent assault in the area of 15 St. SW. Investigators identified the female suspect and arrested Mousseau for aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order. Feb 15: 39 calls

Multiple shoplifting charges

After receiving multiple reports of theft from shops across Portage la Prairie, police finally caught up with Dale David Myerion, 34, who was arrested and held in police custody on two charges of shoplifting, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

Feb 16: 69 calls

Snowmobile stolen

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the assistance in locating a stolen snowmobile taken some time overnight in the area of Wilson St. A black and white 2011 Yamaha Phazer snowmobile, last seen with Manitoba licence plate 5T604, was taken from a trailer parked in the driveway of the home.

Door-to-door scam

Police received multiple calls from across the city in regards to suspicious people asking to check the ventilation in their homes. Two male suspects identified themselves as either representatives from the City of Portage la Prairie, or Manitoba Hydro. Each presented identification and wore similar jackets, but when asked to provide further details as to what service they were providing, none was given.

In at least one incident, the suspects asked for a home owner to fill out some paperwork. It is unknown if any personal information was provided. Police remind homeowners that you should ask to see identification from any door-to-door service and do not feel obligated to allow strangers into your home if you do not feel comfortable doing so. Under no circumstances should you give out any personal information, as legitimate entities such as MB Hydro and the City of Portage la Prairie should already have homeowner records.



Feb 17: 48 calls

Erratic ATV driving charges

Treherne RCMP were conducting check stops in the area of Notre Dame de Lordes in an effort to get impaired drivers off the road. During one stop officers observed an ATV being driven on a roadway in a manner that caused great concern. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which eventually struck a ditch and could no longer move. Arrested for operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police was a 29-year-old Winnipeg man. The driver was also issued several fines under the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor and Gaming Control Act.

Feb 18: 28 calls

Speeder fined $639.25

A motorist was observed travelling at 155 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Hwy 1. The female driver, 24, was issued a fine in the amount of $639.25.

Impaired drivers charged

While performing traffic enforcement in the area of Hwy. 1 and Yellowquill Trail, Portage la Prairie RCMP came in contact with two impaired drivers. A 38-year-old male was arrested and detained after investigators learned he was a prohibited driver. His subsequent breath samples were well over the legal limit. A second vehicle was stopped, and a 40-year-old male driver was arrested and detained after officers noticed signs of intoxication. They would also learn that the vehicle being driven was not registered, not insured, that the driver did not possess a valid driver license and that there was open liquor in the vehicle. The driver’s breath samples were nearing double the legal limit. In both incidents the vehicles were towed and impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owners’ expense.

Impaired teenager charged

Amaranth RCMP came in contact with a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed in the area of Notre Dame de Lordes. Once in contact with the male driver, 18, officers quickly determined that his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver’s subsequent breath samples were over double the legal limit. The vehicle was towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.



Feb 19: 30 calls

Online buyers beware

Portage la Prairie RCMP want to pass along some ‘buyer beware’ advice, as members of the community are being defrauded of money while shopping online. When purchasing a product from online auction sites such as eBay or online classifieds such as Kijiji, consumers should always operate on one simple rule: If it’s too good to be true, it likely is. Police across the country receive hundreds of complaints daily from online shoppers who’ve lost significant sums of money after getting a ‘deal’ on an item, only to never have that item delivered. Are all deals scams? No, but a bit of caution should always be used if you’re being asked to transfer the money directly to an online bank account, or through a wire service such as Western Union. These services can be hard for police to track when looking for suspects, and thieves know this. More information can be found at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca , where you can find great resources on making yourself aware of common scams, as well as report incidents that have happened to you.