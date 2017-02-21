PDAC announces Bauberger exhibition

Artist has “high visibility” connection to Portage

‘Get There From Here’, an exhibition by Whitehorse, Yukon artist Nicole Bauberger will hang in the Portage & District Arts Centre starting March 7 until April 22.

Nicole Bauberger lives and works in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. ‘Get There From Here’ took several years to complete and is a collection of paintings that cover the vast expanse of Canada. While driving across Canada, Bauberger would pull over to a safe spot on the side of the road approximately every 50 kms. She completed the series in segments until 2015, when she finished the final transit of Canada.

On the back of each one square foot paint she wrote her thoughts and observations before she began painting. She has compiled these comments into small booklets, which are part of the exhibit.

Bauberger feels that Manitoba is a very friendly province and has a fascinating story about why it was so important to exhibit this collection in Portage la Prairie. While she was working on this series of paintings she encountered some friendly road construction workers just east of Portage la Prairie. She had pulled over to the side of the road and was preparing to begin painting out the back of her pickup truck when two road workers pulled up beside her and asked her what she was doing. She explained what she was creating and why. They wished her good luck, then left.

A little while later they were back and asked Nicole if her artwork would be online? She went to the cab and gave them one of her business cards. One of them timidly handed her a high visibility vest and asked her if she would wear it. They were very pleasant so she asked, “Do you think I would be safer that way?” The fellow nodded, so she put it on.

She did not get their names, but maybe if they hear about her show she might be able to reconnect.

With the vest on, she continued, feeling connected and safer. If you were part of the road crew or recall seeing Bauberger painting on the side of the road, please come to her opening reception on March 9 at 7 p.m. She would like to be able to share with you how much she appreciated the gift.

The artist will be in the PDAC gallery doing a demonstration in the afternoon on March 9 from 1 - 4 p.m.

The opening reception and artist talk is later in the evening starting at 7 p.m. Please join us in welcoming Nicole to the Portage & District Arts Centre.

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00pm

Location: Portage & District Arts Centre

11 2nd Street NE, Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

Sponsored by: Better Air Systems

For more information visit our website at www.portageartscentre.ca or contact the Portage & District Arts Centre at 204-239-6029.