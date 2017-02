Mickey Dumont/THE DAILY GRAPHIC

Liam Budd, 7, gets a little help in sampling maple syrup taffy Sunday during Portage Community Revitalization Corporation’s (PCRC) Winterfest held at the BDO Centre for Community. Hundreds of residents enjoyed free hot chocolate, coffee, hot dogs and the sweet maple treat. The warm weather proved a winner with families enjoying How sweet it is!hay rides, snow shoeing and sliding behind the BDO Centre.