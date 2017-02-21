A place for dogs and great theatre

Portage, a place for dogs and great theatrical entertainment

by Carolyn Gray

Earlier this morning, I shoveled water toward a manhole out front of the Glesby Centre for about an hour so people wouldn’t have to canoe into the building. I made a lot of progress. Back for our concert tonight, the small lake has returned. But at least it’s not just us, these pop-up ponds are all over town. The melt is on! The melt is especially noticeable down in the place I call the Haunted Forest of Koko Platz. My dogs are obsessed with going down there, and oftentimes if they persuade (drag) me off the path, the crusty ice will give way and I’ll be waste deep in snow, crawling for my dignity. I’ll always call it the Haunted Forest because we first went down there in the dark, every branch and willow glowing eerily lit by a full moon. But it’s mostly haunted by nice people and good dogs. In fact, we’ve met 2 3-leggers, a sweet black lab named Buddy, and another little fellow, dapper in a knit sweater. Sweet natured, they were. And their owners were pretty nice too.

People like to tell me when I say the winter is over, “Haha, this is Manitoba! You’re kidding yourself.” Even if I’m wrong, which I’m not, there is an end of season feel in the air, and likewise, after tonight we’ll have only three shows left at the Glesby Theatre. Next will be Saturday, March 4th , and we’ll host the Twin Kennedy. These twin powerhouse musicians Carli and Julie are known for their harmonies, violin playing, and making the classics come alive with warmth and joy. They have been delightful to deal with in this our planning stages. I feel certain they will delight our audience as well.

The paper recently mentioned the Glesby as a local gem. We were thrilled about that. The reporter said we’ve got a great social media presence. Our posters are prominently placed. The acts we bring in are top quality. There’s one thing we could use: You. Please, come out to our last three shows, and bring a friend! It is your attendance that allows us to book other excellent acts. We do it for you, and it is our joy to contribute to the artistic life of this community. But the Glesby can only thrive with your support.

So this is a great moment to thank Portage la Prairie for welcoming the great Cathy Jones earlier this month with the warmth you did. We had an amazing local showing, and as well it was a thrill to meet all the people who drove in from Winnipeg to check out the Glesby Theatre. They saw the place with the fresh eyes that probably we as residents don’t always have. So many positive comments about our space and the PDAC art gallery. It was gratifying to nod and say, “Yes, we think this is a great arts centre, too! You’re right, we are lucky!” People were blown away by the arts and culture going on here. And on a personal level, I’ll always have the experience of being Cathy’s right hand woman for a short time. I got to act as chauffeur and errand runner, and our chats were so interesting. She’s brilliant and hilarious and humane. And just as nice, the performance marked precisely my 6 months here as the new Executive Director. The Cathy Jones show was the brainchild of my estimable right hand woman and Executive Assistant, Colleen Flynn, and I brought up the rear getting the details together. 100% woman-powered. But the fuel in our tanks was our sponsors Craig Dunn Motors, BDO, Portage Mutual Insurance, Portage Agri Sales, and Cobbes Heating and Plumbing. It is heartwarming to know our community cares so much about a thriving arts scene. Please think of us in March! Come down and support the Glesby Theatre. Great music, good times.

