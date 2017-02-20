Terriers cruise past Oil Caps

The line of James McIsaac (4G 2A), Chase Brakel (1G, 3A) and Jeremey Leipsic (4A) combined for 14 points as the Portage Terriers steamrolled the visiting Virden Oil Caps 8-3 this afternoon in Manitoba Junior Hockey League action at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“I thought we had good jump right from the start,” said head coach/GM Blake Spiller follow his team's victory. “I think the key was that we played hard as a group. Our defenseman got the puck moving and we got some pucks to the net. Obviously we got some nice goals here tonight and we banged a few home too.”

McIsaac struck first for Portage in the opening minutes of the game, finishing off a nifty passing play with Leipsic and Brakel that saw the Winnipeg-native tap home a return pass into a wide open Oil Cap net to put the home team in front.

Later in the period Virden answered back on the man advantage, as Ben Dalke blasted home a one-time feed from former Terrier Kirklan Lycar to even the score.

Less than a minute later Brakel restored the Terrier advantage, receiving a McIsaac feed high in the slot before snapping the puck past the blocker hand of Oil Cap netminder Riley McVeigh.

Virden would again answer on the powerplay, as just minutes later Carter Cowlthorp wristed a point shot past a screened Brock Aiken and into the Portage net.

McIsaac answered for Portage with a powerplay tally of his own in the final minute of the first to stake the home team to a 3-2 lead after twenty minutes of play.

McIsaac completed his hat trick in the second period and Turner Santin also found the back of the net to increase the Terriers' lead to three.

“We just came to play. I thought we had our feet going and made it hard on their back end,” added Spiller of his team's performance. “We got the forecheck going and that's always going to be they key. We're not a big club and we're not real physical... We do have some guys that will finish checks and they were doing that tonight.”

McIsaac, Ty Enns and Mackenzie Dwyer added insurance markers in the final twenty to round out the scoring.

Aiken picked up the victory in net, turning aside 12 of 15 shots for his 24th win of the year, while McVeigh made 26 saves in the losing effort.

The Terriers are off for the week before returning to the ice this weekend with a home-and -home series beginning Friday in Neepawa before returning to Stride Place in Portage the following night.