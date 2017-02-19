Warm weather an added obstacle for ice racers

Standing water and sink holes aren't the usual track issues the Winnipeg Sports Car Club's Fire on Ice racing tour deal with when the circuit stops in Portage la Prairie each February.

But this weekend's mild weather proved to be an added obstacle for drivers and organizers alike.

“Mother Nature, she's a cruel lady,” said Jordan Sharples, WSCC's ice director. “We were battling the water. Normally, we have the cold weather, but today was warm so we had to move our track away from the water (seeping up onto the track) three times.”

The wet conditions made for messy track conditions - with drivers having to battle standing water, especially in the corners of the course.

“The town came together to but on a great event, unfortunately the weather was terrible. It was way too warm for ice racing,” said Sunday champ Damon Surzyshyn, who best handled the conditions Sunday afternoon to cross the finish line first. “Saturday was basically a slush day and today we had to redo the track because (of water conditions). But that happens.”

It was a select few that remained late Sunday during the final races, as the conditions were especially tough on the cars.

“We had a few issues with attrition. Our car count isn't near what it was when we started the weekend,” added Sharples, after numerous cars bowed out of the competition over the course of the weekend. “Some of the cars dying - a couple blown engines, transmissions went... But all and all we got it done. The racing was a great time, we had a great turnout, we're really excited.”