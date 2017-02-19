Three straight for pond hockey champs

There are familiar faces in the winner's circle at the annual Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship.

Team Clarity, made up of Matthew Boschman, Spencer Cleaver, David Sattler, Braden Nicoll and Justin Minoletti beat team Canad Inns 37-31 in the tournament final Sunday morning at Stride Place to win the championship for the third straight year.

“It was a fun tournament. It's always fun having all the boys together and playing one last tournament before the year is over,” said Nicoll. “Obviously, it's a little disappointing with the (warm) weather and moving inside, it's always extra special playing outside.”

The warm weather forced organizers to move the annual event indoors, and work around a busy arena schedule as a minor hockey tournament was also using the facility.

“We were able to use the ice that we were given and made it work. We had quite a few mores teams, which is always nice to see, hopefully we just keep building on it for next year,” said pond hockey committee chair, Travis Foster. “It was a completely different game (playing indoors), even the guys that were playing said that. Play was a lot faster - you could bounce the puck off the boards and not get it stuck in snowbanks.”

For the first time in the tournament's 12 year history, the EF Moon Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship was held indoors, but that didn't spoil an otherwise successful weekend as a record 17 teams took part in the festivities.