Islanders sweep Royals in playoff quarter finals

The Isles are semis bound.

The Portage Islanders downed the visiting Winkler Royals 6-1 Sunday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to sweep the best-of-five series in three straight games and advance to the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League semi finals.

“We didn’t want to take Winkler too lightly, they always work hard and they’ve always got a solid team,” said Islanders captain Anders Strome following his team’s victory. “I was happy with the effort of the boys and it was nice to finish (the series) off in three games and get, hopefully, a few days rest.”

Chris Reykdal and Eric Delong both struck for first period goals to stake the home team to a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes.

Tanner Waldvogel scored his first of two on the night with a second period powerplay tally and Tanner Blight added an unassisted marker minutes later to quickly put the Isles up 4-0.

Winkler got one back late in the period but third period goals by Landon Thomson and Waldvogel stifled any Royal comeback chances.

Mitch Wiebe picked up the win in net for Portage, his third of the SEMHL playoffs, while Winkler goalie Matt Krahn got tagged with the loss.

The Islanders will have a few days off to recuperate as they await the outcome of the remaining quarter final series to see who they will square off with in the semis.