Terriers edged by Steelers

The Portage Terriers let a third period lead slip away before falling 4-3 to the Steelers tonight in Selkirk.

Jeremey Leipsic scored in the last minute of the second period breaking a 2-2 tie, but the Steelers struck twice in the third to take their first lead of the game.

The Terriers had no answer for Selkirk netminder Hayden Dola in the final period, as he turned aside all 12 Terrier shots in the final frame to secure the victory.

The two teams are back at it tomorrow in Portage, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.