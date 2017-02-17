Soy Canada on trade mission to Indonesia and Japan

Soy Canada representatives are visiting Indonesia and Japan Feb. 14-25, on a market development mission to build on existing relationships and seek out new market opportunities.

The mission marks Soy Canada’s first visit to Indonesia where the delegation will host two seminars and will have an opportunity to meet with importers, processors and feed manufactures. Indonesia is a growing market for Canadian commodity and food-grade soybeans. In 2014-15, Canadian exporters have shipped over 80,000 metric tonnes of product to the country at a value of nearly $55 million.

“Indonesia has been identified as an up-and-coming market for the soybean industry over the coming years,” Soy Canada Executive Director Jim Everson said. “This mission will provide us an opportunity to build on our existing trade of whole soybeans and collect more information on the export of value-added products and processed soybeans.

“Soy Canada’s annual visit to Japan will allow our sector to meet with one of the industry’s top trading partners,” he said.

Soy Canada will meet with a number of industry associations and host a seminar with stakeholders to highlight the growing soybean industry in Canada as well as new research and innovation. Japan is an important market for Canadian soybeans, representing approximately 32 percent of food-grade soybean exports. In 2015, Canada exported over 290,000 metric tonnes of non-GM, food-grade soybeans to the country at a value of $260 million.

“This year’s mission to Japan will really focus on showcasing the high quality of Canada’s 2016 soybean crop and introduce new points of contact for Japanese stakeholders with Soy Canada,” said Everson. “Soy Canada’s delegation will include several members of the soybean value chain including producers, seed companies and exporter representatives.”

