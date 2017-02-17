School board to discuss provincial funding cuts at Feb. 21 public meeting

The Portage la Prairie School Division recently reviewed its estimates of provincial funding for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts July 1, 2017.

The overall provincial support for Manitoba school divisions has increased by 1.0% and is distributed to 37 school divisions using the current funding formula.

The Portage la Prairie School Division will see a decrease of 0.5% in provincial funding of approximately $95,000 relative to the Division’s $38.6 million budget for 2016/2017.

The change of funding is primarily due to a decrease in equalization support. Increased assessment values on agricultural land in our region is the basis for the equalization support. As assessment values increase, the equalization support payments from the Province decrease.

The board of trustees and administrative staff, together with input from parent advisory councils and the public will be preparing the details of the budget over the next several weeks. This process will include a public meeting at PCI, East building on Feb. 21, 7 p.m. During these deliberations the board will maintain its commitment to the maintenance of high quality educational programs while continuing to exercise fiscal responsibility.