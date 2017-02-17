PDAC turns 41

Portage District Arts Centre turns 41

by Lee Beaton

This June will mark the 41st year that the Portage & District Arts Council (PDAC) has been in existence.

This does not mean that prior to that there were no art activities in Portage la Prairie. Looking back in our history I see that from 1957 to 1976 a great deal of activity lead to PDAC’s beginnings. Jack Hassard and Edythe Holden, both painters and graduates of the Winnipeg School of Art had a vision to enhance arts and culture in the community for both participants and observers. Under their leadership and enthusiasm The Brush and Palette Club was formed for area painters. Not long after, a ceramics class was formed.

The desire and need was there, yet where could they hold classes? They approached the Portage School Division and were able to use the basement at Victoria school to teach art. Interest increased and enrollment in all classes created the need for more space. City council was approached and an area on the third floor at city hall was provided.

Initially volunteers gave instruction and once class sizes grew, local and out-of-town instructors were paid a fee.

The next problem this group encountered was how to fire the clay pots and sculptures. The first pieces were fired in the old east-end brickyard; volunteers climbed a rickety ladder to place the little pots on top of bricks that were waiting to be baked. Eventually Lorraine Rae purchased a small personal kiln and firing was then done at her home. The group was later called Allied Arts.

A home was needed for this group as they had more ambitious programming planned. In June 1976, the Portage and District Arts Council was formed. It was incorporated in July 1978. The PDAC and Gallery moved to 160 Saskatchewan Ave., beside the Portage library. After extensive renovation it officially opened Oct 17, 1978. In 2002, after more renovations, PDAC moved into its current location in the William Glesby Centre building.

Looking back through the history has been interesting, even though PDAC officially didn’t become incorporated until 1978.

Arts in Portage la Prairie have been flourishing since at least 1957. PDAC has been in existence for 41 year but our history goes back 60 years. How many people have been inspired and encouraged in those years? How many children who participated in programming have gone on to develop careers in the Arts?

In 2012 PDAC celebrated the 25 anniversary of Celebration of the Arts Fundraising Gala Dinner and Art Auction. This year we are marking 30 years. What do we have to celebrate and why are we celebrating art? We celebrate you, the art enthusiast, the artist, the dancer, the photographer, the quilter, the performers, and the writers, without you we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. Call or drop by the Arts Centre to reserve your seat for the May 11 Celebration of the Arts Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner and Art Auction.

Dedication and passion for the arts by various artists and art enthusiasts are why we are able to offer diverse programming for the Portage la Prairie and District community. Our fundraising events along with grants and sponsorship from local businesses enable us to provide quality programs at affordable rates to you and your family.

PDAC’s 24-week dance program had over 230 children register for the 2016-2017 season. This does not include the Saturday dance stream that was added nor does it include the 10-week Spring Dance classes. We also offer social dancing classes for adults that have become very popular. So much so that past participants are meeting once a month for Social Dance Club in the Art Gallery.

Dance recital wraps up the 2016-2017 season with two performances on April 8. Students are excited to be able to perform on the William Glesby stage the choreographed numbers they have been working hard all season to learn. Their instructors, Helene, Tori, Lyndsay, Bretton and Kamille, are dedicated and have worked very hard to prepare their students. It is an exciting time for everyone involved.

Renovations are in the works for some flooring upgrades in several areas at PDAC along with improved HVAC system for the dance studio.

We appreciate everyone who has generously donated to PDAC over the years and look forward to continuing to expand our programming. Watch our website portageartscentre.ca for updates on our spring session of art classes and workshops to start after spring break.

To stay informed about all upcoming events visit our website at portageartscentre.ca or follow us on facebook, instagram and twitter. The Portage & District Arts Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We also open for art exhibition opening receptions and for mainstage performances of the William Glesby Centre.



