Louis Riel Day: a celebration of culture

The fifth annual Portage la Prairie Louis Riel Day will be celebrated holiday Monday at Stride Place.

Louis Riel Day, a Manitoba Metis celebration and sharing of culture, is continually growing in scope and success.

Landeyn Aymont, chair of the Louis Riel Day celebration committee, and one of many hard working volunteers behind its success, said Friday, “we're very pleased at how well it's been received by the community. This is a chance to share our Metis traditions and culture. A lot of people come out to help us celebrate and we are grateful for that.”

With generous support from the business community, the Portage Regional Recreation Authority, the Portage Friendship Centre, Metis Prairie Steppers and so many others, “without their sponsorship, help and sense of community, the celebration wouldn't even happen.”

The fun starts at 1 p.m. And goes until 4 p.m.