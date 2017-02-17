Islanders strike first

Winkler's strong goaltending was no match for the Portage offence.

The Portage Islanders found the back of the net six time, cruising to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Winkler Royals tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to take a 1-0 lead in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League quarter final series.

Eric Delong broke a 1-1 tie mid way through the second, one timing home a Tanner Blight pass, beating SEMHL goaltender of the year Matt Krahn.

Blight increased the lead to two soon after to stake the home team to a 3-1 advantage after forty minutes.

Portage escape a penalty filled third period on the business end of a 6-2 lead. Game 2 goes tomorrow night in Winkler.