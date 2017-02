For the Heart & Stroke campaign

Valentine’s Day was made sweeter for the Portage’s Heart & Stroke Foundation’s 2017 Campaign by cheque presenter Henry Romance of the B.S. Club in Portage to Shawn Rawlings Chair of Portage’s Heart & Stroke Donation of $125. To become involved in the campaign, or to donate, contact Rawlings at 204-239-1058 or by email at srawling@mts.net