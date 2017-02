The lady Caps are on the brink of elimination.

The Central Plains female midget Capitals fell 3-0 to the Pembina Valley Hawks at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie tonight, finding themselves in a 2-0 hole in the MFMHL best-of-five playoff series.

The Caps will have to stave off elimination Sunday in Morden, puck drop set for 5:15 p.m.